'Anything Can Happen': OPS On Possibility Of Alliance With DMK After Meeting CM Stalin

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) set the rumour mills buzzing after meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin twice on Thursday. OPS first met Stalin during the Chief Minister's morning walk and later visited his residence in Alwarpet in the evening, triggering speculations about a political realignment.
On whether the purpose of meetings were specific, OPS clarified that it was not a political event, rather he was concerned about CM Stalin's health.
"I visited to inquire about the Chief Minister's health after his recent hospitalisation. I also offered condolences over the demise of his elder brother, MK Muthu. There was no political discussion," he said.
However, when asked if an alliance with the DMK could be possible in the future, OPS replied, "In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. Anything can happen when elections are near."
OPS also stated that no BJP leaders have contacted him after he publicly distanced himself from the NDA alliance. "So far, no one has approached me," he said.
உள்ளன்போடு உரையாடி உடல்நலம் விசாரித்ததற்கு நன்றி!@OfficeOfOPS https://t.co/sZYq1Dl9uZ— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 31, 2025
Same is with the Dhinakaran-led AMMK (TTV-Ezhuchi Kootani), he said. "They have not spoken to me, nor have I approached them."
Asserting his independent political identity, OPS stated, "I have self-respect in politics. I worked under Amma (Jayalalithaa) for 25 years and I know how things function. It is not acceptable in a democratic country for a Union Minister to say that education funds will be released only if states accept the three-language policy."
On the AIADMK-BJP alliance, OPS said, "They allied, then exited, and are now part of the NDA again. I wish Edappadi Palaniswami all the best."
Following the meeting, Chief Minister Stalin expressed gratitude to OPS for the warm-hearted conversation and concerns over his health.
Notably, CM Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on July 21 due to ill health and was discharged on July 27 after a week-long treatment.
