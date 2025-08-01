ETV Bharat / state

'Anything Can Happen': OPS On Possibility Of Alliance With DMK After Meeting CM Stalin

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) set the rumour mills buzzing after meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin twice on Thursday. OPS first met Stalin during the Chief Minister's morning walk and later visited his residence in Alwarpet in the evening, triggering speculations about a political realignment.

On whether the purpose of meetings were specific, OPS clarified that it was not a political event, rather he was concerned about CM Stalin's health.

"I visited to inquire about the Chief Minister's health after his recent hospitalisation. I also offered condolences over the demise of his elder brother, MK Muthu. There was no political discussion," he said.

However, when asked if an alliance with the DMK could be possible in the future, OPS replied, "In politics, there are no permanent friends or enemies. Anything can happen when elections are near."

OPS also stated that no BJP leaders have contacted him after he publicly distanced himself from the NDA alliance. "So far, no one has approached me," he said.