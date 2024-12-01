ETV Bharat / state

Any Society Is Bound To Perish If Population Growth Falls Below 2.1: RSS Chief Bhagwat

The remark comes after the attendees of the summit expressed concerns to Bhagwat that many young couples are not prepared to take a single child.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat speaking at the Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan in Nagpur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Nagpur: Demographers say any society is bound to extinct if its population growth plummets below 2.1, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday while addressing the Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan, organised in Nagpur.

The remark comes after the attendees of the summit expressed concerns to Bhagwat that many young couples are not prepared to take even a single child. In reply to this, he said every couple should have more than two offspring and "kutumb" (family) is part of the society as every family is a unit.

"Of course, the current population is on the wane, which is a matter of concern. Demographers say that if the population growth rate falls below 2.1, which is considered the standard rate of population growth, society will be devastated. No one can destroy a society, it destroys itself. Many languages ​​and societies have been destroyed in this way," the RSS chief said.

"Our country's population policy was decided around 2000. It also states that the population growth rate should not be below 2.1. Now one child is not enough. If we want a population growth rate of 2.1, then we should have more than two children, at least three," he said.

