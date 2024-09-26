Manipur Govt Allays Fears Of Any Planned Misadventure By Armed Groups On September 28

Imphal: The Manipur government said that any planned "misadventure by armed groups" on September 28 is "remote". A joint statement issued by Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh and DGP Rajiv Singh on Wednesday said, "Given recent reactions from different communities regarding input on the infiltration of 900 trained Kuki militants from Myanmar to carry out attacks on Meiteis on September 28, it is clarified that the input was verified from different quarters but it could not be substantiated on the ground. There is no basis currently to believe in any such input."

On September 20 Singh had said security forces have taken several steps in the wake of reports that militants might carry out violence in peripheral villages. The statement also said that "security forces are on a high alert to protect lives and properties of citizens. All communities are assured of their safety" adding the public "are advised not to believe in any rumours or unverified news."

Meanwhile, N Geoffrey Secretary to the Chief Minister in a separate statement said that "based on information on the movement of armed groups, this office had shared intelligence inputs... to enable the Police department to use its machinery and network to develop the said information to determine actionability."

"It is now ascertained that the possibility of such misadventures by armed groups is remote. The public need not worry in this regard" it said. Earlier on Wednesday, Manipur Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar had expressed concern on Kuldiep Singh's claim that 900 Kuki militants have entered the state as it has caused panic in the outlying villages of Imphal valley and demanded clarity on the claim.

Lokeshwar said, "Singh's claim has created unrest in peripheral areas. He should clarify the grounds for his assertions and what measures are in place to counter the militant's entry. Villagers should not be left to live in fear." Singh had earlier said security forces are on high alert following reports that 900 Kuki militants had entered the state to target peripheral villages, with potential attacks expected around September 28.

Singh had indicated that planned attacks could occur "any day around September 28" and asserted that intelligence has been shared among various security agencies and proactive measures are being communicated to remote areas to prevent any militant preparations. Singh said the hill districts of Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl have been placed on high alert.

