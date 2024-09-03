ETV Bharat / state

Anxious Family Waits With Bated Breath On Ganga Ghats As Search Operation To Trace Drowned Deputy Director Continues In UP

Ever since Aditya Vardhan, Deputy Director in the Health Department in Varanasi, drowned at Nana Mau Ghat in Bilhaur on Saturday morning, his family members have been camping in Kanpur hoping for the search operation to retrieve Aditya's body. The family said that they wil stay in Kanpur till the body is not found.

Anxious Family Waits With Bated Breath On Ganga Ghats As Search Operation To Trace Drowned Deputy Director Aditya Vardhan (C) Continues In UP
Anxious Family Waits With Bated Breath On Ganga Ghats As Search Operation To Trace Drowned Deputy Director Aditya Vardhan (C) Continues In UP (ETV Bharat)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The search operation to retrieve the body of Deputy Director of the Uttar Pradesh Health Department who drowned while taking a dip in the Ganga with his friends, at the Nanamau Ghat in Unnao on Saturday, continued for the fourth straight day on Tuesday.

The team of NDRF, SDRF, Civil Police, divers are searching for the body within a radius of 30 km of the river. On Tuesday, the district administration officials have prepared a strategy to send the Navy divers into the Ganga to assist in the search operation. Drones are also being pressed into service to aide in the operation as per officials.

Rescuers search for drowned UP Deputy Director in Ganga in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Rescuers search for drowned UP Deputy Director in Ganga in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Receding Water Level A Sigh Of Relief For Search Team: SDM Bilhaur Rashmi Lamba said that the water level of the Ganga has decreased by two feet in the last two days which could help in retrieving the body. He said that dredging work can also be undertaken at the spot where Deputy Director Aditya Vardhan had drowned. On Tuesday morning, the search team comprising NDRF, SDRF, civil police, divers expedited the search operation Bithoor to Ganga Barrage to retrieve the body.

Drowned Deputy Director Aditya Vardhan
Drowned Deputy Director Aditya Vardhan (ETV Bharat)

Family Members Desperately Watching At The Ghat: Since Aditya Vardhan, Deputy Director in the Health Department in Varanasi, drowned at Nana Mau Ghat in Bilhaur on Saturday morning, his family members are camping in Kanpur hoping for the search team to retrieve the body. On Monday, Aditya's father Ramesh Singh, mother Shashi Prabha arrived in Kanpur from Australia. The drowned officer's cousin, Bihar CM's secretary Anupam Singh has been sitting at Nana Mau Ghat for three consecutive days desperately waiting for the body to be retrieved from the river. The family members said that till Aditya Vardhan is not found, they will stay in Kanpur.

