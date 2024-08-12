Mullaperiyar Samara Samiti Plans Agitation Over 'Dam Safety'

Idukki (Kerala): The Mullaperiyar Samara Samiti is planning extensive agitation programs on August 15 and is demanding that both the central and state governments take the issue seriously.

"Aren't governments banning vehicles older than 15 years? Then why hesitate to demolish and rebuild the obsolete Mullaperiyar Dam?" asked Father Joy Nirapel, Patron of the Mullaperiyar Samara Samiti.

"The Mullaperiyar Dam is in a high-risk seismic region. The area where the dam stands is prone to earthquakes of magnitude 6.5. In recent years, 35-40 minor tremors have occurred in the surrounding areas. The life of this dam has ended. The outdated and weakened dam should be renovated as soon as possible. No one could prevent the landslides in Wayanad. Safety is crucial. If the dam's life is over, what is the point? Protecting life and property is not a matter of generosity; it is a right," claimed Father Joy Nirapel.

He inaugurated the declaration of the agitation convention held at Upputhara. The committee emphasises the need to resolve the issue through consensus. On August 15, interfaith prayers and protest programs will be held at various locations.

The maximum storage capacity of Mullaperiyar Dam is 152 feet, while the permissible storage capacity is 142 feet. In 2014, the water level in the dam was increased from 136 to 142 feet, following the recommendation of the Justice AS Anand Committee appointed by the Supreme Court in 2010. There is a strong demand for decommissioning the Mullaperiyar Dam.

Bishop Shares the Concern

Bishop Jose Pulikal of the Kanjirapally Diocese has expressed concern, stating that Mullaperiyar is indeed a "water bomb." He urged the Centre and the governments of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to collaborate and find a solution. Bishop Pulikal warned that failure to act promptly could lead to an unimaginable disaster. He suggested that discussions should be held soon on the principle that Kerala’s security is as crucial as Tamil Nadu’s water needs.

What Happened at Tungabhadra

Recently an accident occurred at the Tungabhadra Dam in the Koppal district of Karnataka. The collapse of one of the gates at Tungabhadra, one of the largest dams in the country, has raised concerns across the region. A large amount of water flowed out of the dam due to the incident. Tungabhadra has a total of 33 gates, and the chain of the 19th gate broke recently. To prevent the risk of collapse, all 33 gates of the dam have been opened.

AIADMK requests Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to counter false campaign on Mullaperiyar Dam

The opposition AIADMK has urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to counter the 'false campaign' on Mullaperiyar Dam. RB Udhayakumar, AIADMK Deputy Leader in the Assembly has applied to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to counter Kerala's campaign to decommission the dam.

"Kerala politicians have been carrying out a campaign against Mullapeiyar Dam since 1979. Whenever Kerala faced a natural disaster, they spread fears about the dam's safety, raised suspicions and spread imaginary stories and videos. A three-member expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court is visiting the dam every month and carrying out inspections," Udhayakumar said in a statement.