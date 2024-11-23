ETV Bharat / state

Swara Bhaskar's Husband Fahad Ahmad Behind In Anushakti Nagar, Sana Malik Leads

Fahad Amad is trailing by over 3,300 votes in Maharashtra's Anuhshakti Nagar seat, while NCP's Sana Malik leads in a key constituency.

Fahad Amad, husband of Swara Bhaskar, leads by over 5,800 votes in Maharashtra's Anuhshakti Nagar bypoll, challenging NCP's Sana Malik in a key constituency.
Actress Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Mumbai: In the Anushakti Nagar constituency of Mumbai, Fahad Ahmad, the husband of actor Swara Bhasker and a leader of the NCP (SP), is trailing in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections by over 3,300 votes.

Fahad is contesting against Sana Malik, the candidate fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Sana Malik is the daughter of NCP veteran Nawab Malik, who has held the Anushakti Nagar seat in the past, winning it in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

As per the latest data from the Election Commission, Ahmad is behind is opponent Sana Malik. Fahad Ahmad, who previously represented the Samajwadi Party (SP), made a significant political move by quitting the SP in October and joining the NCP (SCP) just ahead of the elections. The contest in Anushakti Nagar has become crucial, with Fahad's performance representing a significant challenge to the NCP's dominance in this constituency.

The 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are being closely watched, with the counting of votes for the 288-seat Assembly having commenced at 8 am today. Voter turnout in Maharashtra was recorded at over 66 per cent, surpassing the 61 per cent recorded in the 2019 elections.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP has surged ahead of the MVA alliance comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NSP (SP).

