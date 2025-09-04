Anurag Thakur Slams Sukhu Govt In Himachal Pradesh Over Disaster Mismanagement

Hamirpur: Former Union Minister and MP Anurag Singh Thakur took a pot shot at the Himachal Pradesh government during his visit to Hamirpur, accusing the Sukhu-led Congress government of complete failure in handling disaster relief.

'Not even a tarpaulin for people in need'

According to Thakur, the government couldn’t even provide basic relief. "The state government has failed to provide basic facilities to the people during the disaster. The government has also failed to provide tarpaulins to the people. During the disaster, every possible effort should be made to protect the homes and land of the people. In the disaster-affected areas, the district administration restricted itself to providing only 30 tarpaulins for the entire area, where 50-60 families need them. How can one tarpaulin per family save the houses? he asked.

Anurag Thakur said that the state government has been insisting that the Centre declare the disaster in Himachal a national disaster, but the Congress party itself has given in writing in 2013 that no disaster will be declared a national disaster.



'The Centre helped Himachal a lot during the disaster'

At the same time, Anurag Singh Thakur said that the NDA government has given more money to Himachal Pradesh in disaster relief than the UPA government gave in 10 years. In 10 years, the NDA has provided three times more money in SDRF than the UPA government. Similarly, 10 times more money has been given to Himachal Pradesh in NDRF during the disaster.

Anurag alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government has not learnt lessons from the past. The situation in Himachal Pradesh has become such that people have to spend their own money even to get the drains opened. The public and local contractors have no faith in the government's policy, he pointed out.

"There has been no dearth of efforts in giving money to Himachal during the disaster. The state government should issue a white paper on this detailing where the government has invested money," Thakur added.



'Rahul Gandhi is spreading a bundle of lies'

Anurag Thakur said that Rahul Gandhi is going to every corner of the country and spreading a bundle of lies. "When Rahul is questioned, he does not answer. At one point, the Congress used to make the Election Commission officials dance to its tunes, and when those officials retired, they used to join the Congress party. Someone would become a Union Minister, someone would be made a Governor, or someone would be given a ticket? Maybe Congress thinks that this will continue even today, but we also believe in constitutional arrangements and we also follow them," the MP said.



'Pawan Khera cornered on the issue of two voter IDs'

Anurag Thakur targeted Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on the issue of his name being in two voter lists. The MP said, "When the Commission sent him a notice, why did he not respond? Why is the one who talks about the voter list everywhere silent on his own question? This only means that there is some truth somewhere. He said that the father's name is the same on the voter ID. If the assembly is different, then what is the reason for this anomaly?" Thakur questioned.



'Congress expelled its own minister in Karnataka'

Anurag Thakur said that a Karnataka minister was expelled from the Congress when he raised questions about his own government. "There is no internal democracy in the Congress party, and anyone who shows the mirror to the party is shown the door," Thakur added.