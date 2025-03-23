FIR Against Apna Dal (S) MLA Vachaspati Along With Nine Others In Land Grabbing Case

Prayagraj: Dhoomanganj police has lodged an FIR against 10 people including Apna Dal (S) MLA Vachaspati from Bara Assembly constituency for occupying land in the name of late gangster Atiq Ahmed.

The FIR was lodged after ACJM 16 court, Prayagraj passed an order in this regard on a complaint filed by Shah Faisal, a resident of Puramufti Rasulpur Mariadih. Faisal has alleged that Vachaspati and nine others had occupied his land forcibly. When Faisal, a farmer protested, bombs were hurled at his house and he was also threatened with dire consequences. When the police did not take any action, Faisal took the legal route and filed the complaint at the ACJM 16 Court in Prayagraj.

In the complaint, Faisal said that he owns 1.87 hectares of land in Ponghat Bamrauli. In 2017, Vachaspati and his associates started fencing on his land. Faisal said all of them were active members of late gangster Atiq Ahmed's gang. He said he is still being threatened in the name of Atiq. "In 1991, I was only 6 years old. I did not even have a bank account. The accused said they had paid me by cheque to buy the land. We complained to the police but no action was taken. In 2017, when I came to know about the occupation of the land, I submitted an application at the office of Revenue Officer, Allahabad," Faisal said.

He said the accused had even started construction work on his land. "When I protested, the accused threatened to kill me. A bomb was hurled at my house on July 28, 2022. On February 3, 2024, I lodged a complained with the court after which the construction was halted," Faisal said. He said even after the construction was stopped, the accused attacked him on October 5, 2024. "The accused tore the file related to our land. They said that if I took back my complaint, my life will be spared. I complained to the Police Commissioner on October 8, 2024 but as no action was taken, I took the matter to court," he added.

DCP City Abhishek Bharti said on the orders of the court, a case has been registered against 10 people including Vachaspati. "The case is being investigated and action will be initiated accordingly," he said.