Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sachin Waze's Plea Questions UAPA Provisions, Probe; HC Seeks NIA Response

Mumbai: Dismissed policeman Sachin Waze has moved Bombay High Court challenging provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and the National Investigating Agency (NIA) probe into the Antilia bomb scare case and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande on Monday directed NIA to file its affidavit in response to the petition filed by Waze, who is in jail in connection with the two cases. The bench quipped that the 185-page petition filed by Waze from jail was more like a thesis.

"Is this a petition or a thesis? It has quoted Oscar Wilde and all. This seems like a thesis for a PhD," the court said. Senior counsel Aabad Ponda, appearing for Waze, said the accused is in jail with nothing to do but this. Waze, in his plea, has sought immediate release pending hearing of the petition.

Ponda argued UAPA provisions have been wrongly invoked in the case and that the NIA had begun its probe even before the Act was applied in the case. "The provisions of UAPA cannot be applied in cases all and sundry. This is just a case of gelatin recovered outside someone's residence in Mumbai. There was no terror caused," Ponda said.