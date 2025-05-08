Jharkhand ATS Investigating Link Between Hizb Ut Tahrir And Indian Mujahideen In Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Ranchi: Jharkhand ATS has started investigating the link between terrorist organisation Hizb ut Tahrir with the Indian Mujahideen.

Earlier, four suspects arrested from Dhanbad were associated with Hizb ut Tahrir while the fifth was linked to Indian Mujahideen. Ammar Yasar, one of the five suspects of Hizb ut Tahrir arrested from Wasseypur in Dhanbad, has had deep ties with the terrorist organization Indian Mujahideen.

Yasar was arrested from Jodhpur in Rajasthan in 2014. He then allegedly had links with Indian Mujahideen. After being released from jail in 2024, Yasar once again got involved in terrorist activities. This time he was involved in anti-national activities after he joined Hibz ut Tahrir.

Yasar was arrested based on information provided by another accused Shabnam, who too was arrested from Wasseypur in Dhanbad. Now the question is whether Ammar was associated with the terrorist organization even while in jail. The ATS is investigating whether Yasar was still associated with Indian Mujahideen and did he join the four other accused from Wasseypur after his release from priso.

The ATS is also trying to ascertain the handler of the accused. It is also being investigated whether Yasar brought together the other accused through his Indian Mujahideen network.

As per reports, Yasar had been close to the Bhatkal Brothers, the founders of Indian Mujahideen.During interrogation of Yasar, the ATS came to know that he had carried out several anti-national activities on the instructions of the Bhatkal Brothers. Yasad had also run a campaign to connect people with Indian Mujahideen in Bihar. He also allegedly held several meetings in Darbhanga.

During interrogation, it was also learnt that when Yasar was released from jail after 10 years, he again got in touch with Indian Mujahideen. After coming out of jail, he started living in his house in Wasseypur. During this time, he came in contact with Ayan Javed's wife Shabnam. Shabnam advised him to join Hizb ut Tahrir. Yasar said he has been working with Tahrir for one year to strengthen the organization.

Rishabh Jha, SP of Jharkhand Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) said it is being investigated whether accused's handler was a foreign national or a local. "The ATS team is looking for answers to several questions. In the investigation so far, it has come to light that accused were connected to the terrorist organization through the dark net. More arrests are yet to be made in the case," he said.

During the investigation, it has come to light that the five accused arrested from Wasseypur were in contact with Hizb ut Tahrir agents from India and abroad through the dark net. While several digital evidences were recovered from accused arrested by ATS, concrete information has been received about their contact with Hizb ut Tahrir. All the five including Shabnam were active fom their respective homes. The ATS team was keeping an eye on everyone for the last several months.

On the information of intelligence agencies, an ATS team had arrested Gulfam Hasan (21 years), Aayan Javed (21 years) from Azad Nagar Aman Society of Bhuli, his wife Shabnam Parveen (20 years) from Shamsher Nagar Street No 3 and Mohammad Shahzad Alam (20 years). Controversial books like 'Islamic Jihad Kaise Kare', 'Kaafir Kaun' and 'Kaafiro Par Hamla Kaise Kare' were recovered from them. Apart from this, several objectionable documents were recovered from some laptops recovered from the spot.