Anti-Shinde Remarks: Police Issue 3rd Summons To Kamra, Ask Him To Appear On April 5

Mumbai: Police on Tuesday issued a third summons to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and asked him to appear before them on April 5 in a case filed for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a show in Mumbai, officials said.

Kamra (36) has been asked to appear before officials of the Khar Police Station in suburban Mumbai where the first FIR against him was registered last month, they said.

The 36-year-old comedian was earlier summoned two times by the police, but he failed to appear before them and joined the investigation.

The case stems from caustic remarks Kamra made against Shinde, who heads the Shiv Sena, at a show organised at a studio in the metropolis.

Angered by the comments, workers of the Shiv Sena vandalised the studio late last month.