Anti-Ropeway Shutdown, Protest Continue In Katra; Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Bearing The Brunt

Katra: The protest and shutdown against the proposed ropeway project in Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra town of Jammu's Reasi district entered the second day on Thursday. These protests took an ugly turn yesterday when some protesters allegedly clashed with the security forces during their protest march.

The three-day bandh was called by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti while local traders, pony wallas, shopkeepers, labourers, and other service providers in the town supported it. They argued that the ropeway, which is expected to significantly reduce the journey to Vaishno Devi Shrine, threatens their livelihoods.

Many stakeholders also fear that the project will bypass traditional pilgrimage routes, crippling businesses that rely on foot traffic from pilgrims taking the old trekking routes. Some local leaders also extended support to the agitation, with former ministers Ajay Nanda and Jugal Kishore Sharma alleging that the project would bring adversity to local businesses.

Sharma also questioned the police's use of force and detaining of protesters after reports of police lathi-charging the demonstrators surfaced. “The Shrine Board is insensitive towards this issue; they must talk to the stakeholders and resolve this impasse. Force is not the answer,” he said.