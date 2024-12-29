ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Ropeway Shutdown Continues For 5th Straight Day In J&K's Katra; BJP MLA Threatens To Sit On Hunger Strike

Shopkeepers sit on a hunger strike during a protest called by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. ( PTI )

Reasi/Jammu: The anti-ropeway protests in Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, have intensified with the local BJP MLA threatening to sit on a hunger strike if the detained protesters were not released.

The holy Hindu pilgrimage town remained shut for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday in protest against a proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills. BJP MLA Baldev Raj while backing the protesters, threatened to sit on a hunger strike if those detained are not released within 24 hours.

"I will sit on a hunger strike with my people if the administration does not release those detained. The administration should immediately release them," Sharma said.

Praising the unity shown by the people of Katra, the BJP MLA said that the residents of Katra “have proven that we stand together in this fight. I thank youngsters and women for supporting this protest”. He said that the BJP has raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders in Delhi.

"Our representatives went to Delhi and the home minister has taken cognisance of the issue. The leadership has been asked to find a solution. That is why I am here with you," Sharma added.

Five men continue to sit on a hunger strike, demanding the release of their fellow protesters detained by police during earlier demonstrations in the town.