Anti-Ropeway Shutdown Continues For 5th Straight Day In J&K's Katra; BJP MLA Threatens To Sit On Hunger Strike

Reasi/Jammu: The anti-ropeway protests in Katra, the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, have intensified with the local BJP MLA threatening to sit on a hunger strike if the detained protesters were not released.
The holy Hindu pilgrimage town remained shut for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday in protest against a proposed ropeway project in the Trikuta hills. BJP MLA Baldev Raj while backing the protesters, threatened to sit on a hunger strike if those detained are not released within 24 hours.
"I will sit on a hunger strike with my people if the administration does not release those detained. The administration should immediately release them," Sharma said.
Praising the unity shown by the people of Katra, the BJP MLA said that the residents of Katra “have proven that we stand together in this fight. I thank youngsters and women for supporting this protest”. He said that the BJP has raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders in Delhi.
"Our representatives went to Delhi and the home minister has taken cognisance of the issue. The leadership has been asked to find a solution. That is why I am here with you," Sharma added.
Five men continue to sit on a hunger strike, demanding the release of their fellow protesters detained by police during earlier demonstrations in the town.
All shops and business establishments remained shut for the fifth straight day even as traffic was off the roads on a call by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti. The bandh, which began on Wednesday, has disrupted normal life in the town, where thousands of pilgrims arrive daily to pay obeisance at the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti had initially called for the shutdown on December 25 which was later extended by another 72 hours to press its demands, including shelving the proposed ropeway project and releasing the detained protesters.
Five men are sitting on a hunger strike, demanding the release of the 18 samiti members detained during a protest march against the proposed ropeway project.
Several protesters, including two samiti leaders -- Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand -- were detained by police during Wednesday's protest and taken away in a police vehicle.
The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board announced plans last month to install a ropeway to facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find the 13-km track to the cave shrine challenging.
The proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway project will connect Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, leading to the cave shrine in Reasi district. However, the local traders fear that the project will hit their livelihood.
