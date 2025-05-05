Anti-Public Protest Won't Be Tolerated: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Warns Of Legal Action Ahead Of Proposed Farmers' Protest

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has given a stern warning to the protesters, mainly farmers who are agitating, asking them to refrain from indulging in such acts which affect the general public.

Following announcement by the farmers' organisations to gherao the Shambhu police station, Mann took to social media said those resorting to such protests, roadblocks or strikes, causing severe inconvenience to public, will be considered anti-people, and consequently will face legal action.

The chief minister firmly stated that protests causing disruption to daily life will not be tolerated, and hence, 'any organisation, union or institution planning agitation should consider alternative methods of protest'. CM Mann further warned that such forceful actions would invite strict legal consequences.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mann stated, "Any such announcements regarding blocking of roads or trains or protests intended to harass common people and disrupt their daily activities in Punjab will be considered anti-public. All institutions, organisations and unions should pay attention. There are other ways to protest, it is not right to just harass people. Otherwise, be ready for strict legal action. This is in the interest of the hardworking people of Punjab."

Notably, the farmers' organisations have announced a massive protest rally on May 6, i.e. on Tuesday. As a cautionary move, the Punjab Police have placed many senior farmer leaders including Jagjit Singh Dallewal under house arrest since Monday morning.

