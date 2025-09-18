ETV Bharat / state

Stalin Says No Entry For BJP In Tamil Nadu, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan Rebukes

Chennai: While addressing the party's annual event, the Mupperum Vizha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin had said that "there is no entry in Tamil Nadu for the repressive measures, dominance and imposition, and totally it is no entry for the BJP."

Next year’s Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will see the "anti-people" DMK government being chased away by the people, former Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan claimed on Thursday, reacting to Chief Minister M K Stalin's "no entry" for BJP in Tamil Nadu remark.

She said the opportune time has come for the DMK to face its exit. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has been "hurting the sentiments" of the Hindus, will not continue in office beyond 2026, she added.