Hardcore Naxalite Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Reward Surrenders In Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

Kondagaon: Disillusioned with Maoist ideology and demoralised by the sustained operations by security forces, hardcore Naxalite Rajman Hodi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Y Akshay Kumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dandhe.

Hodi was active as a militia in Bedma panchayat of Kondagaon since 2015. As a militia, Hodi continuously worked for the Naxalite organization. In the year 2018, he was sent to work at Barsur LOS of East Bastar Division. Hodi said he was influenced by the government's rehabilitation policy and disillusioned with his leaders who have been surrendering in large numbers before police.

The Chhattisgarh government had recently announced a new and comprehensive rehabilitation policy for surrendered Naxalites after approval by the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Speaking about the new policy, the Chief Minister said that the new policy has been revamped with several improvements and enhanced benefits for the Naxalists who wish to shun the path of violence. It also assures them financial assistance, education, employment and security.

The new policy ‘Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025’ will replace the existing ‘Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023.’ The chief minister said that the state government was committed to completely eradicating Naxalism and that the move was crucial towards that direction. “We aim to ensure that people who give up violence can live a stable and respectable life. State Home Minister Vijay Sharma visited Assam and other states to check the policies there. After this, the new policy was prepared to make it better,” Sai said.