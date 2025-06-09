ETV Bharat / state

Anti-Naxal Campaign Face, Gallantry Medal Winner: Who Was ASP Akash Rao Giripunje Killed In Sukma IED Blast?

Giripunje, who was currently posted as ASP Konta, was killed in an IED blast triggered by the Naxalites on Konta-Errabor road on Monday. ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: The Additional Superintendent Of Police (ASP) killed in a pressure IED triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Monday was a gallantry medal winner for his exceptional duties in the Naxal affected state.

Konta ASP Akash Rao Giripunje was killed while two of his colleagues—Konta SDOP Bhanupratap Chandrakar and TI Sonal Gwala—were injured in the IED blast that took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road on Monday. The police personnel were on foot patrolling when they fell to the trap of the Naxalites a day ahead of the bandh called by the Naxalites. The mortal remains of the slain police personnel were shifted to Raipur for the last rites and guard of honour.

Who Was ASP Akash Rao Giripunje Killed In Naxal IED Attack?

42-year-old ASP Akash Rao Giripunje killed in the Sukma IED blast hailed from Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. He was recruited into the Chhattisgarh Police as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in 2013. Girupunje was serving as ASP, Konta since 2024 and led Chhattisgarh police's offensive against the Naxalites. During his tenure in the Chhattisgarh Police, Giripunje served in Naxal-affected areas like Manpur-Mohla and Sukma.

Giripunje studied at Holy Cross School in Raipur. In the year 2013, he was selected as DSP after being selected in the PSC. He was also awarded the Police Gallantry Medal in 2019-20 by the then President of India, Ramnath Kovind for his outstanding duties.