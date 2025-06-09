Anti-Naxal Campaign Face, Gallantry Medal Winner: Who Was ASP Akash Rao Giripunje Killed In Sukma IED Blast?

Raipur: The Additional Superintendent Of Police (ASP) killed in a pressure IED triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma on Monday was a gallantry medal winner for his exceptional duties in the Naxal affected state.
Konta ASP Akash Rao Giripunje was killed while two of his colleagues—Konta SDOP Bhanupratap Chandrakar and TI Sonal Gwala—were injured in the IED blast that took place near Dondra village on Konta-Errabor road on Monday. The police personnel were on foot patrolling when they fell to the trap of the Naxalites a day ahead of the bandh called by the Naxalites. The mortal remains of the slain police personnel were shifted to Raipur for the last rites and guard of honour.
Who Was ASP Akash Rao Giripunje Killed In Naxal IED Attack?
42-year-old ASP Akash Rao Giripunje killed in the Sukma IED blast hailed from Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. He was recruited into the Chhattisgarh Police as a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in 2013. Girupunje was serving as ASP, Konta since 2024 and led Chhattisgarh police's offensive against the Naxalites. During his tenure in the Chhattisgarh Police, Giripunje served in Naxal-affected areas like Manpur-Mohla and Sukma.
Giripunje studied at Holy Cross School in Raipur. In the year 2013, he was selected as DSP after being selected in the PSC. He was also awarded the Police Gallantry Medal in 2019-20 by the then President of India, Ramnath Kovind for his outstanding duties.
Before being posted as ASP Konta in 2024, Giripunje was the CSP of Raipur and ASP of Mahasamund, Durg. He was also posted in Mohla Manpur.
CM Vishnu Sai Expresses Grief
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over ASP Girepunje's killing in the IED blast while warning Naxalites to be ready to face its consequences.
In a post on X, the Chhattisgarh CM said, "Received information about the martyrdom of ASP Akash Rao Girepunje ji in the IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Konta of Sukma. This is extremely sad. I salute his martyrdom. There are reports of some other officers and jawans also being injured in this cowardly attack. Instructions have been given to ensure proper treatment of the injured."
"Security forces have been fighting a big battle against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and achieving continuous success in it," he said. "Frustrated by this, Naxalites have carried out such cowardly acts and they will have to face its consequences. The day is not far when their existence will end in Chhattisgarh," he added.
