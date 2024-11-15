ETV Bharat / state

700 Kg Drugs Seized, 8 Iranians Caught In Anti-Narcotics Operation Along Gujarat Coast

During operation in Indian waters, around 700 kg Methamphetamine was seized, leading to arrest of eight foreign nationals claiming to be Iranians, according to NCB.

By PTI

New Delhi: A joint operation by anti-narcotics agencies led to the seizure of about 700 kg of drugs and the arrest of eight Iranian nationals from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast on Friday. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued a statement, saying an operation codenamed 'Sagar Manthan - 4' was launched based on intelligence inputs. A vessel was identified and interdicted by the Navy by mobilising its maritime patrol assets.

A huge consignment of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine was interdicted in Indian Territorial waters. During this operation, eight foreign nationals were arrested who claimed to be Iranians, the NCB said.

The operation was carried out jointly by the NCB, Navy and Gujarat Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the operation stands out as a stellar example of the government's commitment to the vision and the seamless coordination among our agencies in achieving the same.

"Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision for a drug-free Bharat, our agencies today busted an international drug trafficking cartel and seized over approx. 700 kg of contraband meth in Gujarat," Shah wrote on 'X'.

