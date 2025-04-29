Anti Maoist Combing Operations Continue Amidst Call For Dialogue

Charla/Venkatapuram: Braving landmines at every step, security forces continued their combing operations for the seventh consecutive day on Monday in Karregutta area on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.
Meanwhile Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has demanded that the Centre immediately halt Operation Kagar and initiate peace talks with the Naxals. A member of Telangana Legislative Council, Kavitha said that since the Maoists have already expressed willingness to enter into a dialogue, the Centre should respond democratically.
She also said she would consult leaders of all political parties from Naxal-affected states for their suggestions and advice on the issue. Sources said that the Naxals have been using advanced techniques to shield their strongholds. In the process they have put up landmines extensively in the area. Till now around 150 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been detected and neutralised. Reports suggest that security forces encountered firing for about half an hour between Nadilli and Galgam on Monday evening.
IEDs have also been detected in parts of Okkadugutta, Mukunuru Utugutta and Devunigutta near Pamunur in Mulugu district. The Naxals had put up mines over large tracts that were defused by the security forces. Bombs lodged inside bottles were also found and neutralized.
Meanwhile the Police on Monday identified three female Naxals, who were killed in an encounter four days ago in the southwestern forests of Bijapur district. They were Shanti, Hungi and Sint allegedly belonging to People’s Liberation Guerilla Army’s (PLGA) No. 1 Battalion.
Restrictions have been imposed in Penugolu, Pamunuru and Chelimala areas of Vajedu and Venkatapuram mandals. Tribals, who usually travel to weekly markets for essentials, prefer to stay home amid the heightened security operations.
In a significant development, 24 Maoists surrendered before the Police authorities in Bijapur district on Monday. The Police disclosed that 14 of them had rewards totaling amounting to Rs 24.5 lakh on their heads. Those who surrendered included 11 women. Each surrendered Maoist received an emergency compensation cheque of Rs 50,000.
A Police official stated that over 24,000 personnel from Chhattisgarh and central paramilitary forces are engaged, either directly or indirectly, in the ongoing operations. The emphasis is on countering Maoist influence.