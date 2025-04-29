ETV Bharat / state

Anti Maoist Combing Operations Continue Amidst Call For Dialogue

Charla/Venkatapuram: Braving landmines at every step, security forces continued their combing operations for the seventh consecutive day on Monday in Karregutta area on Telangana-Chhattisgarh border.

Meanwhile Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha has demanded that the Centre immediately halt Operation Kagar and initiate peace talks with the Naxals. A member of Telangana Legislative Council, Kavitha said that since the Maoists have already expressed willingness to enter into a dialogue, the Centre should respond democratically.

She also said she would consult leaders of all political parties from Naxal-affected states for their suggestions and advice on the issue. Sources said that the Naxals have been using advanced techniques to shield their strongholds. In the process they have put up landmines extensively in the area. Till now around 150 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been detected and neutralised. Reports suggest that security forces encountered firing for about half an hour between Nadilli and Galgam on Monday evening.

IEDs have also been detected in parts of Okkadugutta, Mukunuru Utugutta and Devunigutta near Pamunur in Mulugu district. The Naxals had put up mines over large tracts that were defused by the security forces. Bombs lodged inside bottles were also found and neutralized.