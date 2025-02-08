Anti-incumbency To Corruption Allegations: Key Factors That Led To AAP's Downfall In Delhi Elections 2025

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday swept the Delhi assembly elections 2025 with the party set to win 48 of the 70 seats. breaching the bastions of AAP heavyweights including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia-both of whom lost their respective seats.

Following the results, BJP's national president, JP Nadda said the results entailed 'AAP-Da-free Delhi' in a jibe at the Atishi-led incumbent government, which he accused of massive corruption.

“'AAP-Da' free Delhi! Today, the massive victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the results of the Delhi Assembly elections is a victory of the unwavering support of the people on the policies of service, good governance, poor welfare, Antyodaya and development under the able leadership of the pm narendra modi Prime Minister Shri. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to our BJP workers and state leadership who worked tirelessly at every booth. The 'AAP-Da' government had crossed all limits of corruption, misgovernance and appeasement in Delhi. Today, Delhi is free from their lies, deceit and fraud and is beginning its journey into a new era of progress and prestige. This mandate will give a concrete shape to our resolution of 'Developed Delhi-Developed India'. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister for this landslide victory and congratulate all BJP workers and the people of Delhi,” Nadda wrote in an elaborate post on X.

Nadda's charges of corruption echoed with that of Anna Hazare, who attributed the AAP's loss in the Delhi elections to the controversial liquor policy.

As the BJP returns to power in the national capital after nearly three decades, here is a look at the key factors contributing to the saffron party's landslide victory.

Corruption Charges: While the various welfare measures in the education and health sectors were the main driving force of the AAP's ten-year rule, the party's image has been dented in recent years after senior party leaders were embroiled in corruption charges. Both Arvind Kejriwal and his colleague were even jailed in the controversial and now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case.

No Discontinuation Of AAP Freebies: The BJP, in its election campaign, adopted a calculated approach towards the freebies provided by the incumbent AAP government. The saffron party, in its Sankalp Patra, promised to continue the existing welfare schemes of the AAP.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, the first cabinet meeting under a BJP-led government in Delhi is likely to implement the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, with the state government adding another Rs 5 lakh coverage for low-income families. Besides, the BJP has also promised more welfare measures including monthly financial assistance to women from poor families and LPG cylinders at Rs 500.

Anti-incumbency: The AAP, which registered landslide victories in the 2014 and 2015 assemblies, faced a strong anti-incumbency wave in this year's assembly polls forcing the party to make last-minute changes to the candidates list.

Following the BJP's victory in the Delhi elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the people's power saying “Development wins, good governance triumphs”.

“Jana Shakti is paramount! Development wins, good governance triumphs. I bow to my dear sisters and brothers of Delhi for this resounding and historic mandate to BJP. We are humbled and honoured to receive these blessings. It is our guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned in developing Delhi, improving the overall quality of life for the people and ensuring that Delhi has a prime role to play in building a Viksit Bharat,” the PM wrote in a post on X.

“I am so proud of each and every BJP Karyakarta, who has worked very hard, leading to this outstanding result. We will work even more vigorously and serve the wonderful people of Delhi,” he added.