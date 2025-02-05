Khatima: Authorities have launched an encroachment drive against the recent encroachment along the Indo-Nepal border in Uttarakhand.

The encroachment was reported along the no man's land in Khatima area of Udham Singh Nagar district where the locals were reported to have made an intrusion.

An official said that as soon as the information about the development was received, a team of Khatima tehsil administration reached the spot on Tuesday and confronted Nepali nationals, who opposed the anti-encroachment drive. This led to a heated exchange between Nepali citizens and Indian administrative officials.

Anti-encroachment Drive Launched On No Man's Land Along Indo-Nepal Border In Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The team of Indian administrative officials comprised the Revenue Department and Forest Department under the leadership of SDM Ravindra Singh Bisht, SDO of Forest Department Sanchita Verma, Commandant of 57 Battalion SSB Manohar Lal.

On the other hand, the Nepali side was led by Nepal's local MLA Bel Bahadur Rana, Nepal APF, DSP Santosh B Singh and Inspector Devendra Nath.

Significantly, during the survey last Thursday, the joint team had found encroachment on no man's land from both sides from main pillar 796 to 798. While the encroachment from the Indian side was removed, the encroachment in no man's land from Nepal's side has not been removed yet as per officials.

It is alleged that the Nepalese nationals also erased the line drawn by the Indian administration, which led to a tussle between the two sides. However, somehow the dispute was pacified.

Official sources said that officials of both the countries held talks and decided that the encroachment on no man's land will be removed by both sides.

SDM Ravindra Singh Bisht said that the encroachment is being removed by both the sides after talks.