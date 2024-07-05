Another Tragedy Strikes Chhattisgarh: Four Of Family Drown To Death In Well In Korba

Korba: In a tragic incident reported from Chhattisgarh, four people of the same family drowned in a well in the village of Jurali, under the Katghora police station in Korba district on Friday leaving the families grief stricken. The incident unfolded when a villager identified as Nehru, fell into the well in the village. In a desperate attempt to save him, his daughter jumped into the well after him to save her fathger. When neither of them emerged from the waters, two more family members went into the well to rescue them but also did not come out and all are believed dead.

After coming to know about the incident, the villagers rushed to the spot were in a state of shock and immediately informed the police about the incident. After receiving the distress call from the locals, a team of police, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation. But at the time this report was filed, the rescuers were unable to retrieve the bodies. It is believed that all four family members have drowned to death in the incident.

The tragic incident comes on the same day when another tragedy struck in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district where five men died due to suffocation inside an old well in Birra village of Janjgir Champa district. The incident occurred when one person entered the well to retrieve a collapsed wooden floor and when he did not come out, four others entered the well one by one to rescue him, but none of them survived in the incident.