Ignored for LS ticket, TMC 'bahubali' Arjun Singh says he'll join BJP with another top leader

Kolkata: Disgruntled Trinamool Congress leader Arjun Singh, who was ignored for the Lok Sabha ticket from Barrackpore, raised a banner of revolt against his own party, saying he would return to the BJP along with another top party leader soon.

The sitting MP further expressed his anger by saying that the party did not keep its promise of nominating him for the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat in Bengal. Thereafter, he confirmed that another 'top TMC leader' will join the BJP along with me'.

Singh had quit the BJP and rejoined the TMC after being elected from the seat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He had earlier quit the Trinamool Congress ahead of the previous Lok Sabha elections. In 2022, he returned to the TMC but did not resign as MP.

"When I joined the Trinamool Congress in 2022, I was promised that I would be re-nominated as the TMC's candidate from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. But the party did not keep its promise and betrayed me. So, I have decided to return to the BJP," he said.

The TMC, which announced its candidate list on Sunday, nominated state minister Partha Bhowmick for the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat. However, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday downplayed this and said that Singh’s rebellion will not matter since he was officially with the BJP.

Reacting to that observation by the Chief Minister, Arjun Singh on Thursday said if the party leadership thought that he was officially with BJP then why was he allowed to be on the dais of the mega rally in Kolkata last Sunday where from the candidates' list was announced.

"I was there at the Brigade Parade Ground rally from beginning to end. Now it is being said that I was officially with the BJP. This defines the real state of affairs in the party," Singh said. Earlier, Singh also admitted that his return to Trinamool Congress in 2022 was a wrong decision. "I was promised that I will be re-nominated from Barrackpore," he said.