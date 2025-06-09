'Another Telugu Daughter Made India Proud': Chandrababu On Madhavi Latha's Chenab Feat

Amaravati: Accolades continue to pour in for G Madhavi Latha, a professor at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, who played a vital hand in the construction of the Chenab Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the highest bridge in the world and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The project is part of the 272 km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), which was approved in 2003. One of the major contributors to the construction of the engineering marvel, G Madhavi Latha was involved for 17 years in the Chenab Bridge project as a geotechnical consultant.

Latha worked closely with Afcons, the contractor of the bridge, which was involved in the planning, design, and construction of the architectural marvel being celebrated in India. On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu joined other leaders in congratulating professor G. Madhavi Latha for the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River.

Sharing a post on X, Chandrababu Naidu wrote, "Another Telugu daughter has made India proud! I salute Professor G. Madhavi Latha Garu, one of the brilliant minds behind the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on June 6. Hailing from a small village in Andhra Pradesh, she dedicated 17 years of hard work and sacrifice to build this architectural marvel for the nation." The Chief Minister also congratulated the entire team of engineers and construction workers behind the Chenab bridge. "I congratulate the entire team of engineers and construction workers on completing this unprecedented project, despite the challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions. Your contributions towards nation-building are inspiring," he added.

About Chenab Bridge

The architectural marvel, Chenab Rail Bridge, is 359 metres above the river. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. It will officially connect the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India via rail for the first time in history. The Vande Bharat Express train moving on the bridge takes about three hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing the existing travel time by two to three hours. PM Modi on Friday flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir.

This marks a major milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's railway connectivity. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge. Along with this, he dedicated the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation. The 272-km-long USBRL project, which includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges, was constructed with an estimated Rs 43,780 crore.