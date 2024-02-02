Another Suicide in Rajasthan's Kota: B Tech Student From Uttar Pradesh Ends Life Inside Rented Room

Kota: In a shocking incident, a youth hailing from Uttar Pradesh doing B Tech allegedly died by suicide in Vigyan Nagar area of Kota district of Rajasthan on Thursday, sources said. The deceased young man is a resident of Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, who was pursuing B.Tech while living in Vigyan Nagar area for the last four years.

The police have taken possession of the body and informed the family. Assistant Sub Inspector Lal Singh of Vigyan Nagar police station while confirming the incident said that they had received information late on Thursday night that a young man had died by suicide. Following the information, Police reached the spot and took the body into custody, Singh said.

He said that the body has been sent for post-mortem to MBS Hospital while the family of the deceased has also been informed. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Noor Mohammad, son of Mainuddin, resident of Veerpur Katru in Gonda. According to ASI Lal Singh, Noor Mohammad lived in a rented room in Vigyan Nagar area of Kota.

In the house where he lived, the landlord lived upstairs and three boys lived separately in three rooms on the ground floor, he said. Local sources said that Noor Mohammad did not come out of the house on Thursday evening. The person who came to deliver tiffin to his room knocked on the door, but he did not open the room.

When the local looked through the window of the room, he saw the student dead inside. The local accordingly informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and recovered the body after breaking the door of the room. According to the police, no suicide note was found at the spot. The relatives of the deceased have been informed in this regard.