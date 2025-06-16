ETV Bharat / state

Another Power Tussle In Jammu Kashmir: MLAs Accused Of Meddling In Panchayat Affairs

Srinagar: Beyond the tussle between the elected government and the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir over power distribution, a new fight has erupted between legislators and former panchayat members in the Union Territory (UT) over the alleged interference of the MLAs in grassroots governance.

Panchayat representative bodies and former panchayat members alleged that the legislators are degrading their legislative institutions and have started interfering in the panchayat raj system. “The legislators promised the sky to the people during elections, but when they are not able to fulfil their promises, they have started interfering in the panchayat raj system and interfering with gram sabhas. And pressurise officers to change work plans,” Harbaksh Singh, District Development Council (DDC) from Pulwama, told ETV Bharat.

According to the Panchayati Raj Act, every panchayat must hold gram sabhas (village-level gatherings) for discussing and framing a development plan for the village halqa. The Act empowers the locals and panchayat representatives to chair sabhas and, in consultation with the local villagers, frame the plan, which can't be altered by any legislator or official of the Rural Development Department.

Citing an example of Tral, Singh said that the legislator participated in the gram sabhas, but he was able to thwart his interference in the framing of the work plan. “MLAs have no authority to chair gram sabhas, DDCs and sarpanches as per the Panchayati Raj Act,” he said.

Anil Sharma, President of the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference, alleged that the preparation of the capital expenditure or capital expense (CAPEX) budget for PRIs is currently being carried out behind closed doors in the homes of political leaders, rather than through democratic and participatory means. “Budgets meant for grassroots development must be formulated in Panchayat Ghars by convening Gram Sabhas, with due consultation and approval from Gram Sabha members,” he stated.

Calling for immediate action, Sharma reiterated that the democratic process must be restored in the spirit of decentralisation, and Panchayats must be empowered to fulfil their constitutional mandate.