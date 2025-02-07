ETV Bharat / state

Another Pesticide Found 'Misbranded' In Jammu Kashmir, Second Alert In Two Days

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government found other pesticides misbranded and asked orchardists to desist from using them for apple and other fruit sprays.

The Agriculture Department said that its Quality Control Laboratory has found a pesticide with the trade name CAPTAF containing the active ingredient Captan 50% WP batch number DC00800 with a manufacturing date of November 4, 2024, and an expiry date of November 3, 2026, and manufactured by Rallies India Ltd. as misbranded.

The Deputy Director of Enforcement, Feroz Ahmad Shapoo, has asked all the field inspectors to stop sales and seize the product from the market under the Insecticide Act 1968.

Shapoo said the department carries out tests of all consignments of pesticides and insecticides, and the products that are found misbranded are seized.