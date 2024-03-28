Another NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide in Kota; Seventh Case This Year so Far

Kota: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant hailing from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday night. Soon after the incident took place, the Jawahar Nagar police station and the forensic team reached Mahavir Nagar Pratham area.

Kamlesh Kumar Sharma, the Jawahar Nagar police station officer, said that the deceased was a resident of Lucknow, who had come to Kota last year and was preparing for NEET, lived at a PG in the Mahavir Nagar Pratham area.

According to sources, the body is kept for the arrival of family members, who will arrange for post-mortem. The body has been shifted to the mortuary.

This is the second case of suicide that has come to light in Kota in the last three days. In addition, this is the seventh case of suicides till March this year beginning from January, sources confirmed.

On March 26, a Kannauj student from Uttar Pradesh died by suicide in the Vigyan Nagar police station area of Kota. He was also preparing for NEET while staying in Kota.

Notably, the National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG exam for 25.6 lakh candidates on May 5.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.