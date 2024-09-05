Another Medical Aspirant, Another Suicide: Uttar Pradesh Youth, 21, Allegedly Ends Life In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): In yet another incident of suicide by a medical aspirant in coaching hub Kota in Rajasthan, a youth from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura preparing for NEET allegedly died by suicide at his rented apartment in the city on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Parshuram son Khacharmal, resident of Manpur Barsana in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident has come to light under Jawahar Nagar police station limits of Kota where the deceased was staying at a rented apartment and was taking coaching classes for medical entrance examination NEET. The student had come to Kota only a week ago to prepare for the examination.

Sub Inspector Gopal Lal Bairwa of Jawahar Nagar police station said that the landlord Anoop Kumar informed the police control room at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday about the incident. After receiving the distress call, a team of police was rushed to the spot for investigation.

The police team included Deputy Superintendent of Police II Rajesh Taylor, SHO Jawahar Nagar Harinarayan Sharma. FSL team was also called to the spot to collect evidence. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the MBS Hospital for post-mortem.

Sub Inspector Gopal Lal Bairwa said that the landlord saw Parshuram drying clothes in the evening, but did not come out of the room later. When the student did not open the door despite several knockings, the landlord informed the police about it. The police has informed the family about the incident. The body will be handed over to the family after legal formalities.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.