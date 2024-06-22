Another Leopard Attack in Uttarakhand: Big Cat Pounces on Youth in Pauri; Video Appears

Pauri: In another incident of leopard attack reported from Uttarakhand, a big cat hiding among the bushes attacked a man in Farsadi area of Pauri in Pauri-Garhwal district of the state on Friday. The video of the attack is being widely shared on the Internet.

Locals said that the leopard was roaming in the area and upon seeing them approach, took shelter among the bushes in Farsadi area. Some youths present there spotted the leopard and tried to to tease the big cat. The trigger for the leopard attack came when one of the youth started throwing stones at the leopard sitting in the bushes to drive it away.

As the youth approached the bushes, the leopard appeared out of nowhere and suddenly pounced on the youth with lightning speed. Before the youth could understand anything, the leopard threw the youth on the ground.

But the youth present there were courageous. Seeing the leopard attacking the youth, did not run away but ran towards the leopard chasing it away. Seeing so many people coming, the leopard left the youth and ran away. During the whole incident, locals captured the scene in their mobile cameras. A video of the incident shows the leopard attacking the youth and leaving the scene after being chased by the locals. This is not the first case of leopard attack in Pauri. Even before this, leopards have attacked and killed many people.

On 22 February this year, in Chauras area of Srinagar in Pauri district, leopards attacked nine people including five women and four forest workers one after the other in a single day causing panic in the area. The attacking leopard was also killed later. In Srinagar, leopards have attacked five children within four months. Three of these children died in the attacks.