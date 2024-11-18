Another Leader Deserts SAD Day After Badal Stepped Down

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is flooded with desertions as its leader N K Sharma announced to leave the party on Monday, a day after party president Sukhbir Singh Badal stepped down as party president.

Sharma submitted his resignation before the Kaur Committee saying, "Just as Sukhbir Badal has submitted his resignation. Therefore, I have no desire to remain in this party".

However, he said he could reconsider his decision and continue to be a party soldier if Badal returned as the party president.

Sukhbir Badal, trapped under the conspiracy

Sharma said other forces are weakening the party, targeting the reform movement on this occasion and said everyone is aware of the character of Chandumajra and Bibi Jagir Kaur. Despite this, only Sukhbir Singh Badal is being defamed under a deliberate conspiracy. "Today, if Badal leaves the party, it is difficult for me to stay here," Sharma said.

No decision on Badal's resignation

It may be mentioned no decision has been taken even after two hours of the meeting by the working committee of Shiromani Akali Dal. At the same time, supporters of Badal appealed to the working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar not to accept Badal's resignation the acceptance of it would follow further desertions by party leaders.