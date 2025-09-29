ETV Bharat / state

Another Key Accused Of Bareilly Violence And Tauqeer Raza's Aide Arrested

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested another key accused of Bareilly violence and 21 others from Shahjahanpur district on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, is former district president of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) and a close aide of IMC president Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested a day after violence broke out in Bareilly after Friday prayers.

Police were in search for Nadeem ever since the incident when a large crowd carrying 'I Love Mohammad' posters clashed with cops outside a mosque in Kotwali area.

The Bareilly Development Authority has also sealed a hotel and two wedding halls owned by Tauqeer Raza's close associates

Police Inspector Amit Pandey said 22 people, including Nadeem Khan, were arrested last night from the Katra area of ​​Shahjahanpur. Among those arrested, 16 were accused of rioting, and six of inciting violence following Tauqeer Raza's arrest, Pandey said. All the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to jail, he added.