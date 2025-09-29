Another Key Accused Of Bareilly Violence And Tauqeer Raza's Aide Arrested
A total of 49 people have been arrested in connection with Bareilly violence so far and search is on for all accused, police said.
Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested another key accused of Bareilly violence and 21 others from Shahjahanpur district on Sunday night.
The accused, identified as Nadeem Khan, is former district president of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) and a close aide of IMC president Tauqeer Raza, who was arrested a day after violence broke out in Bareilly after Friday prayers.
Police were in search for Nadeem ever since the incident when a large crowd carrying 'I Love Mohammad' posters clashed with cops outside a mosque in Kotwali area.
The Bareilly Development Authority has also sealed a hotel and two wedding halls owned by Tauqeer Raza's close associates
Police Inspector Amit Pandey said 22 people, including Nadeem Khan, were arrested last night from the Katra area of Shahjahanpur. Among those arrested, 16 were accused of rioting, and six of inciting violence following Tauqeer Raza's arrest, Pandey said. All the accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to jail, he added.
Pandey said 22 policemen were injured during stone-pelting and firing on Friday. Five FIRs have been registered in the Kotwali police station, two in Baradari, and one each in the Qila, Cantt, and Premnagar police stations, he said adding, a total of 125 people have been named in these FIRs and more than 3,000 unidentified individuals have been named as accused.
So far, 49 people have been arrested in connection with the incident and searches are underway for remaining accused, the inspector added.
Bareilly witnessed violent clashes after Friday as a protest called by Tauqeer Raza saw crowds gathering outside the mosque and heading towards Islamia Ground despite being denied permission by the administration. They wanted to go to the DM office to submit a memorandum addressed to the Prime Minister to protest against an FIR filed in Kanpur over 'I Love Mohammad' board put up to commemorate Prophet Mohammad's birth on September 4.
When police stopped the crowd, many started pelting stones, prompting cops to resort to a mild lathi-charge and fire tear gas to disperse the protesters.
