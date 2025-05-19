ETV Bharat / state

Another Key Accused Arrested In Joy Jamima Honeytrap Case In Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag city police have arrested another key accused in the high-profile Joy Jamima honeytrap case that created ripples in Andhra Pradesh. The arrested person has been identified as Polamarasetty Ratna Raju, a 46-year-old CEO of an ITC trading company.

Joy Jamima, the woman at the centre of the scam, was arrested six months ago following a complaint from a victim from Hyderabad. Police said she had lured several people through deceit under the guise of marriage and collected large sums of money.

The gang would allegedly befriend their victims through social media and lure them with promises of love and marriage, and then extort money.

“Two more gang leaders, Bachu Venubhaskar Reddy and Avinash Benjamin, had already been arrested and sent to jail,” they said.