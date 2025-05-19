ETV Bharat / state

Another Key Accused Arrested In Joy Jamima Honeytrap Case In Andhra Pradesh

Police said Joy Jamima had lured several people under the guise of marriage and duped them of huge money.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 1:13 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag city police have arrested another key accused in the high-profile Joy Jamima honeytrap case that created ripples in Andhra Pradesh. The arrested person has been identified as Polamarasetty Ratna Raju, a 46-year-old CEO of an ITC trading company.

Joy Jamima, the woman at the centre of the scam, was arrested six months ago following a complaint from a victim from Hyderabad. Police said she had lured several people through deceit under the guise of marriage and collected large sums of money.

The gang would allegedly befriend their victims through social media and lure them with promises of love and marriage, and then extort money.

“Two more gang leaders, Bachu Venubhaskar Reddy and Avinash Benjamin, had already been arrested and sent to jail,” they said.

Further investigation revealed Ratna Raju’s prime role in orchestrating the scam as police collected evidence of financial transactions between him and Joy Jamima.

After evading arrest for many years, a special police team led by Circle Inspector (CI) Tirumala Rao finally caught Ratna Raju at Visakhapatnam Airport and took him to Bhimili Police Station.

“Following a court remand, he was sent to the central jail in Adivivaram. Several prominent individuals were among those duped by the honey trap gang,” Rao said.

City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi has formed special investigation teams to expedite the probe across multiple police stations.

