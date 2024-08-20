Jammu And Kashmir: Another Jolt To Altaf Bukhari As Apni Party Vice-president Zafar Iqbal Manhas Resigns; May Join Congress

Apni Party Vice-president Zafar Iqbal Manhas Resigns (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Zafar Iqbal Manhas, the vice president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, resigned from the party on Tuesday, along with his son, Irfan Manhas. The duo is reportedly set to join the Congress on Wednesday during Rahul Gandhi's upcoming visit to the Jammu and Kashmir.

Manhas confirmed his departure from the Apni Party, stating that his future political course will be decided after consulting with his aides and well-wishers. Over a question whether he will join the Congress, Manhas said that he had no such plans and he will convey about his decision in coming days whether he will join any party or will contest as an independent.

Asked whether he was impressed by Rahul Gandhi's “new image” to join his party, Manhas said, “Every politician has an image. For that matter, Narendra Modi too has a good image”.

Sources close to the development revealed that Manhas is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Manhas, a founding member of the Apni Party after parting ways with the Peoples Democratic Party, unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri constituency. Despite the BJP's backing, he lost his security deposit. His son, Irfan Manhas, currently serves as the vice chairperson of the District Development Council in Shopian.

Manhas's departure from the Apni Party is the latest blow to the party floated by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Altaf Bukhari in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation in 2019.