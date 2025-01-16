ETV Bharat / state

Another IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Two Cobra Battalion Constables Injured

Bijapur: Two security forces personnel were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning, officials said.

The blast took place in the forest area of Putkel under Basaguda police station limits of the district. According to a spokesperson for the Bijapur Police, a joint force of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 229 and Cobra had left for area domination duty from Putkel camp. During the search operation, a pressure IED planted by the Naxalites exploded in which two soldiers were injured, police said. The injured identified as constables Mridul Burman and Mohammad Ishak of Cobra 206th battalion have been shifted to Basaguda CRPF camp for treatment.

IED blasts by the Naxalites have increased in the new year in different Naxal-affected districts of Bastar division. On Monday, a 10-year-old girl in Sukma was seriously injured in an IED explosion while playing. Earlier on Saturday, a soldier who had gone out for area domination in Bijapur stepped on an IED, due to which the soldier was seriously injured.

January 1: Security personnel recovered 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites from various places in Bijapur district. A team of the 168th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and police recovered eight IEDs, each weighing 1 kg, placed under the road near a temple at Timapur under Basaguda police station limits during a Road Opening Party (ROP) exercise.

January 6: Eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver were killed when Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.