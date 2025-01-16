Another IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur; Two Cobra Battalion Constables Injured

Bijapur: Two security forces personnel were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by the Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning, officials said.
The blast took place in the forest area of Putkel under Basaguda police station limits of the district. According to a spokesperson for the Bijapur Police, a joint force of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 229 and Cobra had left for area domination duty from Putkel camp. During the search operation, a pressure IED planted by the Naxalites exploded in which two soldiers were injured, police said. The injured identified as constables Mridul Burman and Mohammad Ishak of Cobra 206th battalion have been shifted to Basaguda CRPF camp for treatment.
IED blasts by the Naxalites have increased in the new year in different Naxal-affected districts of Bastar division. On Monday, a 10-year-old girl in Sukma was seriously injured in an IED explosion while playing. Earlier on Saturday, a soldier who had gone out for area domination in Bijapur stepped on an IED, due to which the soldier was seriously injured.
January 1: Security personnel recovered 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites from various places in Bijapur district. A team of the 168th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force and police recovered eight IEDs, each weighing 1 kg, placed under the road near a temple at Timapur under Basaguda police station limits during a Road Opening Party (ROP) exercise.
January 6: Eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver were killed when Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.
January 6: The CRPF recovered and defused an IED weighing around 20-22 kg in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, about seven hours after Naxalites blew up a security vehicle with three times more explosives 50 km away in the district.
January 7: A day after eight policemen and a civilian driver were killed in a blast in Bijapur, security forces recovered a 10 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. A team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and district police found the IED near Belpocha village on the Konta-Gollapalli road.
January 9: Security forces recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The IEDs were detected from the Murdanda track in the limits of Awapalli police station when a joint team of 229th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police was on road opening party (ROP) and demining duty.
11 January: Four IEDs planted by Naxalites to target security forces were recovered in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.
12 January: Two policemen were injured in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.
