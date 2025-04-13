ETV Bharat / state

Another 'Helicopter Baraat' In Haryana: Groom Arrives At Venue In Chopper

The groom's father hired a helicopter at Rs 6 lakh for his son's baraat and also sought permission from the administration.

Mohammad Bilal arrives at Shahpur Kheda (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 13, 2025 at 12:46 PM IST

Nuh: In a continuation of the wedding extravaganza of using helicopters at weddings in Haryana's Nuh district, a groom from Hathin swooped down at Firozpur Jhirka, leaving residents awestruck.

The groom, Mohammad Bilal, who married Murshida Khan on Saturday, said he always dreamt of a grand wedding that would be remembered by all and wanted to bring home his bride in a helicopter.

"I told my father that I want to see my baraat make a grand entry and he fulfilled my wish, making my wedding so memorable," Bilal said.

Iqbal Khan, a resident of Rupadraka village in Hathin, said his son wanted his baraat to come in a helicopter so he sought necessary permission from the administration and hired a chopper. The helicopter was booked at Rs 6 lakh.

Murshida, daughter of Rafiq Ahmed, resident of Shahpur Kheda village in Firozpur Jhirka, was engaged to Bilal a few months ago. The couple got married yesterday afternoon.

Helipads were built in both the villages for the landing. The groom arrived at Shahpur Kheda village at around 1 pm in a helicopter. Villagers had gathered in large numbers to see the chopper. After the wedding ceremony concluded, the bride and groom left for Rupadraka village in the same chopper. The 50-kilometre distance between the two villages was covered in only 15 minutes.

The groom is a student of BSc agriculture and his father runs two private schools. The bride has completed her graduation.

The bride's father, who is a partner in a crusher plant and has given a Mahindra Scorpio, a silver coin and ornaments to his daughter, said he is happy to see her flying to her in-laws' house.

