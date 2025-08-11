Essay Contest 2025

Another Girl Sets Herself On Fire In Odisha’s Bargarh District, Fights For Life

The minor girl is said to be in critical condition after she was rescued from a football ground in a half-burnt condition.

The minor girl is said to be in critical condition after she was rescued from a football ground in a half-burnt condition.
Representational Image (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 11, 2025 at 10:37 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: In the fourth such incident within a month, a 13-year-old girl allegedly set herself on fire and is struggling for life at a hospital in Odisha’s Bargarh district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Phiringmal village within Gaisilat police station limits.

The minor was rescued by villagers from a football ground in a half-burnt condition and rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical, police said.

"The reason behind the self-immolation is not yet known. The victim, a class 8 student, used petrol to set herself on fire," police added. The latest incident follows the deaths of three other women by burning since July 12.

On that day, a 20-year-old woman student in Balasore set herself ablaze on her college campus and died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14. On July 19, a minor girl was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants in Balanga and died at AIIMS Delhi on August 2.

The third such incident took place in Kendrapara district on August 6, when a third-year undergraduate woman college student’s charred body was found in her house under the Pattamundai (rural) police station area.

