Another Girl Sets Herself On Fire In Odisha’s Bargarh District, Fights For Life

Bhubaneswar: In the fourth such incident within a month, a 13-year-old girl allegedly set herself on fire and is struggling for life at a hospital in Odisha’s Bargarh district, police said on Monday. The incident took place at Phiringmal village within Gaisilat police station limits.

The minor was rescued by villagers from a football ground in a half-burnt condition and rushed to Bargarh district headquarters hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical, police said.

"The reason behind the self-immolation is not yet known. The victim, a class 8 student, used petrol to set herself on fire," police added. The latest incident follows the deaths of three other women by burning since July 12.