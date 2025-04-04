'Another Friday, Another House Arrest': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Slams Restrictions On Kashmiri Muslims

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has once again been placed under house arrest, preventing him from delivering the Friday sermon at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Downtown here. Taking to social media, he decried the repeated restrictions, calling them part of a larger pattern of curbing religious freedoms in Kashmir.

“Another Friday, another house arrest, and the authorities' Jamia Masjid phobia continues,” he wrote on X on Friday. “Meanwhile as things are fast regressing for Muslims in this country, latest being the highly marginalising Wakf Bill, it doesn’t seem far fetched that soon permissions may be sought and permits issued after verification, for Muslims to enter their mosques or be buried in their graveyards (sic),” he said.

On Thursday, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the largest representative body of Ulema, Imams, and religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, expressed “deep anguish” over the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

In a statement issued yesterday, MMU accused the central government of directly interfering in Muslim religious affairs and attempting to undermine the autonomy of Waqf institutions. “Waqf has historically played a vital role in serving the socio-religious needs of the Muslim community and is essential to its sustenance,” the statement read.

The MMU criticised the bill as a deliberate move to curtail the autonomy of Waqf bodies and bring them under tighter government control. The forum dismissed the government’s rationale of improving the functioning of Waqf institutions, claiming it was part of a broader political agenda aimed at weakening Muslim institutions in India.

Mirwaiz Umar was also not allowed to deliver the sermon on Eid al-Fitr. On March 31, he condemned the authorities for preventing Muslims from offering Eid prayers at the central Eidgah and Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

“Even at the peak of militancy in the 1990s, Eid prayers were offered at Eidgah,” he wrote on X. “Now, when huge claims of ‘normalcy’ are made every day, it is incomprehensible why Muslims are being kept away from their religious places and practices.”

He questioned whether the authorities viewed the collective religious identity of Kashmiri Muslims as a threat, arguing that barring them from sacred spaces on Eid reflected an oppressive and authoritarian approach.

Earlier, on March 28, the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, the body managing Srinagar’s historic mosque, expressed “deep regret” over the government’s decision to bar congregational prayers during the holy night of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumu’at-ul-Vida (the last Friday of Ramadan). The organisation highlighted that authorities had locked down the Jamia Masjid the previous night and placed Mirwaiz under house arrest, preventing him from leading prayers.

“It is extremely unfortunate that the largest place of worship for the Muslims of Kashmir was closed down on Shab-e-Qadr itself,” the statement said, denouncing the repeated curbs on religious freedom in the region.