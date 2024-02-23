Another Famer Dies during Ongoing Protest under 'Delhi Chalo' March at Khanauri Border

Chandigarh: Another farmer, who was part of the ongoing protest under the 'Delhi Chalo' march died at the Khanauri border last night. Four farmers have died during the movement so far.

Darshan Singh (62) from Goneyana near Amargarh village of Bathinda district was among the thousands of farmers who had gathered at the Punjab-Haryana border since February 13. He complained of uneasiness on Thursday night and fell unconscious at the protest site.

He was rushed to the Patran community health centre and then referred to the Government Rajendra Hospital in Patiala. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died on his way to the hospital.

Singh's family alleged that he was keeping unwell ever since tear gas shells were fired on the farmers at the border. His family owns eight acres of land and has a debt of Rs 8 lakh. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son. His son had got married 15 days ago.

The family has urged government for help. BKU Ekta Sidhupur has condoled Singh's death and demanded compensation for his family.

The incident comes a day after a 21-year-old farmer from Bhatinda died during a clash with security personnel at the Khanauri border on Wednesday. Shubhankar Singh had sustained a head injury and was declared brought dead at the hospital. It was alleged that Shubhankar died due to police firing.

Farmers alleged that the police fired rubber bullets and tear gas shells on the farmers while police claimed that they had been attacked with sticks and stones. Shubhankar was the only brother of his two sisters.