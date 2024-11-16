Another Deer Hunted In Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: In yet another incident of alleged deer hunting in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar, a deer was shot dead by unidentified hunters at Gopalsar village of Suratgarh area of the district triggering protest by locals.

The matter came to light after the body of a deer was found by the locals at the village under suspicious circumstances on Friday night. The villagers have alleged that the deer was shot dead by the hunters as clear bullet marks were spotted on the carcass.

Outrage among wildlife lovers

District President of Wildlife Protection Organization Mukesh Suthar said that as soon as inputs about the deer hunting was received, a large number of organization members and villagers reached the spot. Forest department officials also reached the spot after getting the information. Bullet marks have been found on the back of the deer, which makes it clear that this is a case of hunting, Suthar said.

Wildlife lovers demanded immediate action and accused the Forest Department of inaction. The deer hunting also led to a fierce war of words between the Forest Department officials and the locals. The Forest Department tried to take possession of the deer's body, but the villagers and wildlife lovers insisted over the demand for on the spot post-mortem of the dead deer.

Forest Dept employee accused of being drunk on duty

The incident escalated further when the villagers accused a forest department employee of being drunk. The forest department accused the villagers of obstructing them from discharging their duties. The police had to intervene to calm the matter.

The sit-in protest by the villagers with the dead body of the deer continued throughout the night. Forest department DFO Dalip Singh said that the real reason for the death of the deer will be clear only in the post-mortem report.