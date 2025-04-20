Another Cross-Border Wedding: Sri Lankan Groom Marries Indian Bride In Bihar

Muzaffarpur: A Sri Lankan groom and an Indian bride tied the knot at Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, celebrating their love as per Hindu rituals.

Kislay Ekanayake, a resident of Colombo in Sri Lanka and Ruchika Kishore of Muzaffarpur met while studying in Colombo University five years ago. Their friendship turned into love and they decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Guests attending the wedding said the marriage reminded them of the 'Ramayana' and just as Lord Rama came to Mithila from Ayodhya to marry Sita, a groom has come with his baraat from Sri Lanka to Muzaffarpur. The only exception is that this love story does not have any Ravana abducting Sita to Lanka, they said.

Kislay dressed in Indian attire (ETV Bharat)

Kislay and Ruchika, who were pursing different courses, had first met in 2019 at Colombo University. A series of meetings culminated into love but it took them almost a year to express their feelings for each other.

However, the next challenge before them was to convince their family members to agree to their relationship. In such a situation, Ruchika took help from her uncle, Devanshu Kishore, who played a significant role in convincing the entire family to accept Kislay. On the other hand, Kislay's family too agreed to the marriage.

Ruchika with her family members (ETV Bharat)

The wedding was conducted with great pomp and show in Muzaffarpur as per Hindu rituals. Kislay's parents, Arun and Devika Eknayake, two sisters and some friends travelled to Bihar from Sri Lanka to participated in the wedding celebrations. They not only dressed themselves in Indian attires but also danced to Bhojpuri songs.

The marriage thus turned into not just a union of two hearts, but a vibrant and colourful fusion of different cultures. Appreciating the Indian wedding customs and rituals, Kislay said he feels proud to adopt this culture.

"I am very excited to witness the elaborate rituals. Indian culture is so lovely that I find it difficult to express it in words," Kislay said.

Echoing the same, Kislay's father Arun Eknayake said he is very impressed by Indian culture and is happy to come to Bihar. "I have become a fan of Indian customs and tradition," he said.

Six persons had come from Sri Lanka in Kislay's baraat. All these guests diligently performed all the rituals of the marriage while immersing themselves in the ceremonies.