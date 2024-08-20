ETV Bharat / state

Another Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan; 3 kg Heroin Worth Rs 15 Crore Recovered

Published : 22 hours ago

An official said that the heroin was recovered between village 43 and 44 PS of Sameja Kothi police station area of Raisinghnagar circle by a joint team of police and BSF following specific intelligence inputs about drug smuggling bid along the India Pakistan border in the area.

BSF personnel patrol along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan
BSF personnel patrol along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan (X/@BSF_Rajasthan)

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): Security forces have foiled yet another cross-border drug smuggling bid along the Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan's Anupgarh by recovering 3 kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore on Monday night, an official said.

It is learnt that a joint team of BSF and police have recovered 3 kg of heroin in a joint operation in the Indo-Pak border area in Sameja Kothi area of Anupgarh district. The operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs about drug smuggling bid along the India Pakistan border.

An official said that the joint team recovered a packet of heroin between village 43 and 44 PS of Sameja Kothi police station area of Raisinghnagar circle. Following the recovery, senior police and BSF officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The packet containing 3 kg of heroin, is said to be worth about Rs 15 crore in the international market. After the heroin was found, BSF and police started an intensive search operation by sealing all entry and exit points to nab the smugglers possibly hiding in the area. Villagers have also been asked to immediately inform the police if they come across any suspicious activity.

The recovery comes two days after the police arrested three smugglers involved in heroin smuggling from across the border. Two of these smugglers were from Punjab and one was from the same Sameja Kothi area.

