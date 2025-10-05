ETV Bharat / state

Another Cough Syrup Death In Rajasthan? 6-Year-Old Dies At Jaipur Hospital

Churu: The ongoing dispute over complications after use of cough syrup escalated with another child death being registered in Rajasthan's Churu district.

Parents of a six-year-old boy complained that the child died after allegedly consuming the cough syrup at a government hospital. The health officials said that the cause of death is under investigation.

Anas (6) was admitted to a hospital attached to Churu Medical College on October 2 with mild cold and breathing problem. With his condition showing no signs of improvement, he was referred to JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

Dr RN Sera, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital said the child was initially brought to the hospital with meningitis, which could not be revived despite treatment efforts.

However, Anas's parents alleged that his condition had deteriorated after being given dextromethorphan-containing cough syrup. They claimed the child was absolutely fine and admitted to the hospital with minor cold. After medication, his condition worsened and he was referred to JK Lon Hospital in a critical condition, where he passed away, they said.