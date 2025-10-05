Another Cough Syrup Death In Rajasthan? 6-Year-Old Dies At Jaipur Hospital
Anas (6) was admitted to a hospital in Churu with mild cold but his condition didn't improve and was referred to Jaipur, where he died.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 6:21 PM IST
Churu: The ongoing dispute over complications after use of cough syrup escalated with another child death being registered in Rajasthan's Churu district.
Parents of a six-year-old boy complained that the child died after allegedly consuming the cough syrup at a government hospital. The health officials said that the cause of death is under investigation.
Anas (6) was admitted to a hospital attached to Churu Medical College on October 2 with mild cold and breathing problem. With his condition showing no signs of improvement, he was referred to JK Lon Hospital in Jaipur, where he died during treatment on Saturday.
Dr RN Sera, Superintendent of JK Lon Hospital said the child was initially brought to the hospital with meningitis, which could not be revived despite treatment efforts.
However, Anas's parents alleged that his condition had deteriorated after being given dextromethorphan-containing cough syrup. They claimed the child was absolutely fine and admitted to the hospital with minor cold. After medication, his condition worsened and he was referred to JK Lon Hospital in a critical condition, where he passed away, they said.
"As per the child's medical history, he was given cough syrup, which subsequently worsened his condition. However, the cause of death is under investigation," Dr Manoj Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Churu.
Akhtar Khan, BJP's minority morcha district president said the family is financially weak and the deceased is the youngest of three siblings. "The child's father runs a roadside stall to support his family. The sudden death of his innocent son has left the family in immense pain and grief. Why was a drug that was blacklisted 15 years ago, prescribed and administered in a government hospital?" he asked.
Khan said the postmortem was conducted at JK Lon Hospital.
The child's aunt, Ruksar, said the family left for Churu with the body after postmortem.
