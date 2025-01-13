ETV Bharat / state

Another Child Tests Positive For HMPV In Puducherry, Undergoing Treatment In JIPMER

One more case of HMPV positive was reported in Puducherry and the child is undergoing treatment in centrally administered JIPMER.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Puducherry: One more child in Puducherry tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER here, a top official said.

Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, in a release on late Sunday, said that the girl child complained of fever, cough and running nose. She was admitted to JIPMER a few days ago and has been under treatment. He said that the child was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken.

Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) last week and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Saturday after a full recovery. The Puducherry administration has geared up all steps in the context of the virus, the Director said.

Read More

  1. Ghaziabad Reports First Suspected Case Of HMPV
  2. First HMPV Case Detected In Assam, 10 Month Old Baby Undergoing Treatment In Dibrugarh AMCH
  3. 10-Month-Old Detected With HMPV, First Case This Season In Assam: Officials

Puducherry: One more child in Puducherry tested positive for Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and is undergoing treatment in the centrally administered JIPMER here, a top official said.

Director of Health for Puducherry, V Ravichandran, in a release on late Sunday, said that the girl child complained of fever, cough and running nose. She was admitted to JIPMER a few days ago and has been under treatment. He said that the child was recovering well and all precautionary measures had been taken.

Puducherry reported the first HMPV (a three-year-old child) last week and was treated in a private hospital. The girl was discharged on Saturday after a full recovery. The Puducherry administration has geared up all steps in the context of the virus, the Director said.

Read More

  1. Ghaziabad Reports First Suspected Case Of HMPV
  2. First HMPV Case Detected In Assam, 10 Month Old Baby Undergoing Treatment In Dibrugarh AMCH
  3. 10-Month-Old Detected With HMPV, First Case This Season In Assam: Officials

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PUDUCHERRYHMPV CASES IN INDIAHMPVHMPV CASE IN PUDUCHERRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.