Another Dog Attack, Another Child: Boy, 4, Mauled To Death By Pack Of Stray Dogs In Uttar Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The boy was playing near the fields where his parents were working when a pack of stray dogs attacked him. Hearing the screams, the couple rushed to the spot to save him, but the dogs tried to attack the boy's father too. The child's grandfather along with other farmers somehow freed the boy and took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Women grieve the death of a boy in dog attack in Saharanpur
Women grieve the death of a boy in dog attack in Saharanpur (ETV Bharat)

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In another heart wrenching case of canine terror, a four-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in Rampur Maniharan police station area, where a pack of ferocious dogs attacked the boy while he was playing. It is learnt that the boy identified as Vishant, son of Vinay, a resident of village Mazra Qazipura of Rampur Maniharan police station area, was playing in the field on Thursday when a pack of dogs attacked Vishant. Hearing the boy's screams, his father Vinay and mother Sapna, who were working in the field, ran towards the spot. But, before they could reach the spot, the pack of dogs dragged the child and entered the field leaving him writhing in pain due to grievous injuries in his belly.

A man points to the spot where dogs mauled a boy to death in Saharanpur
A man points to the spot where dogs mauled a boy to death in Saharanpur (ETV Bharat)

Although Vinay tried his best to free the child, the dogs ran to bite him too.

Other farmers present in the fields also rushed to the spot. The child's grandfather Parmal and the villagers somehow freed the boy from the dogs. In a hurry, the family took the child to the hospital in Saharanpur, where the doctors declared him dead, an official said.

Women grieve the death of a boy in dog attack in Saharanpur
Women grieve the death of a boy in dog attack in Saharanpur (ETV Bharat)

The tragic death of the boy has caused panic and uproar among the locals, who demanded mitigation measures to tackle the menace of canine terror.

District Magistrate Manish Bansal said that the Municipal Corporation and Municipal bodies have been instructed to sterilize and vaccinate the dogs.

