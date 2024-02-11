Within 24 Hours of Teen Gamer Dying by Suicide, Police Save His Friend From Taking Away Life

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Two days after 19-year-old Ranveer died by suicide in the Cantonment Police Station area, the police saved his friend, Agastya living in Kota 900 km away from Varanasi by decoding a message sent on Instagram. Police sources said that Ranveer, the only child of a millionaire family, played the game titled, 'League of Legends', which has also claimed lives abroad. Agastya and Ranveer were online gaming partners.

The police said Ranveer ended his life by jumping from the 11th floor of the building on his 19th birthday on February 9. It is suspected that the youth ended his life due to addiction to online games for the last five years. After Ranveer's death, the police were tracing his social media account when they received a message sent by Agastya, who was pursuing engineering in Kota, alleging that he would die by suicide. The police decoded the text in time and saved his life.

The police are currently monitoring others associated with this game, who have sacrificed their lives, through the profiles of Agastya and Ranveer. Ranveer, who often hit the gym and had built a healthy body was living in the imaginary world of the game and carrying out activities in such a fashion.

The police also found sensitive content on Ranveer's Instagram account, which was extremely distressing to the common eye. Agastya's profile was updated twice within 24 hours and for the first time, a picture related to suicide was posted on the profile.

In a short while, the photo was deleted, but the next morning, a similar photo popped up asking "Should I kill myself or have a cup of coffee?" The police started investigating on Saturday night and successfully traced and saved him.