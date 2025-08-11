Rajasthan CMO Receives Bomb Threat Yet Again, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Jaipur: The Chief Minister's Office here yet again received a bomb threat over a phone call on Monday.

Police said following the threat, the entire CMO was cordoned off and security heightened on the premises. A suspect has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. This is the second threat issued to the CMO in the last 15 days.

Police said, the accused called the police control room and threatened to blow up the chief minister's office. Soon after the threat was received, personnel from Ashok Nagar police station and bomb disposal squad reached the chief minister's office and conducted a search operation.

However, no bomb or any other suspicious item was found in the CMO. Police acted swiftly and traced the mobile phone number from which the call was made following which the suspect was taken into custody. Commissioner of Police Biju George Joseph said the suspect has been detained in Jhunjhunu and will soon be brought to Jaipur for questioning.

DCP (South) Rajarshi Raj said, at 12:20 pm the control room received a bomb threat call to the CMO. He said the suspect is 70-year-old man addicted to drugs. "He may have made the call while being intoxicated, Raj said. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up at the Secretariat. Additional police force has been deployed in the reception hall and other places.