Another Blow To Adulterated Toddy Victims: Withdrawal Symptoms Send Many To Hospitals

Hyderabad: The crisis caused by adulterated toddy in the city is deepening. Even as the death toll has reached 10, several survivors are now facing severe withdrawal symptoms, prompting emergency admissions to hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania, and the Erragadda Mental Health Centre.

Doctors say that withdrawal symptoms can turn fatal if not treated in time. Victims may experience a sharp rise in blood pressure and heart rate, fever, hallucinations, and even sudden cardiac arrest. Some may also attempt suicide during the most critical phase.

Addicted, Then Cut Off

Many of those affected had unknowingly become addicted to the adulterated toddy, which contains harmful chemicals. Once they stopped consuming it, either due to unavailability or fear, they began experiencing withdrawal within 6 to 12 hours.

In a recent case, a couple from Nizamabad visiting their relatives in Gajularamaram began behaving strangely a few hours after they couldn’t access toddy. Alarmed by their actions, family members rushed them to Gandhi Hospital.

Common Withdrawal Symptoms

Alcohol withdrawal symptoms include:

Trembling of hands and legs

Headaches and anxiety

Profuse sweating

Sleeplessness

Hallucinations — visual and auditory

Aggressive or confused behavior

In extreme cases: seizures, suicidal thoughts, or jumping from heights

Doctors explain that regular consumption of adulterated toddy rewires the brain’s neurotransmitter activity. Sudden withdrawal leads to chemical imbalance, causing severe physical and psychological disturbances.

“They may start seeing a stick as a snake or claim someone is trying to kill them. Such hallucinations are dangerous and can lead to self-harm or harm to others,” a senior doctor at Osmania said.

Within 24 to 48 hours of stopping toddy, many begin experiencing seizures, extreme restlessness, and dangerously high BP and heart rate. Without immediate treatment, this can result in sudden cardiac arrest.

"Get Them to the Hospital Without Delay," Dr. Raja Rao, Principal, Osmania Medical College

“If you notice withdrawal symptoms in someone addicted to adulterated toddy or alcohol, they must be hospitalised immediately. When they reach the delirium stage, they require ICU care. Doctors administer controlled sedatives that mimic the intoxication effect temporarily, while also stabilising blood pressure and heart rate. The body is also supported with vitamins and proteins. Every district government hospital has now set up 10 beds for deaddiction, along with counseling and behavioural therapy facilities.”

Authorities Step In

As the crisis worsens, raids and seizures are being conducted on toddy depots across the city. The authorities are cracking down on the source of the adulterated liquor, which has already taken multiple lives and endangered many more.

