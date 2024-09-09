ETV Bharat / state

Annoyed Over Sister's Affair, Man Kills Her In Uttarakhand's Roorkee

Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A man allegedly killed his 22-year-old sister by slitting her throat in their house in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district over her love affair. Police arrested the accused and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The incident took place in Malanpura locality under Mangalore Kotwali police station area on Sunday. On information, senior police officials reached the spot and recovered the girl's blood-soaked body. The accused, Aman was taken into custody from the spot.

Mother of the siblings had gone to a relative's house in Uttar Pradesh's Deoband district at the time of incident. When she returned home on Monday, the accused narrated the entire episode to her.

It is being told that the accused was angry with his sister's affair and had tried to convince her to snap ties with her lover. However, when she refused, he had allegedly slit her throat leading to which, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot.