What Promises AAP, BJP, Cong Made For Delhi Polls?

New Delhi: With a few days left for the Delhi Assembly elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), along with the BJP and the Congress are making promises and announcing schemes for the citizens of the national capital. All parties are claiming that the proposed schemes will be implemented if they come to power. Amid so many announcements, lets check the sectors that are in focus.

Announcements for women

AAP- AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Mahila Samman Yojana', promising a monthly aid of Rs 1000 for women and said this amount will be increased to Rs 2100 per month after the elections. For this, party workers have also registered women on a large scale. Kejriwal said 38 lakh women will benefit from this scheme.

BJP- BJP's 'Mahila Samridhi Yojana' promises Rs 2500 per month to poor women and the party said that this scheme has been successfully implemented by the governments of Haryana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This apart, the 'Mukhyamantri Matrutva Suraksha Yojana' has also been announced under which, pregnant women will be provided financial assistance of Rs 21,000 and six nutrition kits each.

Congress- 'Pyari Didi Yojana' promises Rs 2500 a month to women in Delhi and Congress said that women in Telangana and Karnataka are being given similar honorarium under this scheme.

Announcements for the elderly

AAP- Kejriwal has announced 'Sanjeevni Yojana' for free treatment of the elderly population in Delhi. Under this scheme, the government will bear the cost of treatment of the elderly in government as well as private hospitals.

BJP- BJP has announced an insurance and pension of Rs 10 lakh for the elderly people of Delhi. It said that under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, the elderly population in Delhi will be given treatment up to Rs 5 lakh and a health cover of Rs 5 lakh. Along with this, it has announced a monthly pension of Rs 3000 for people aged between 60-70 years.

Congress- Congress has announced free treatment of up to Rs 25 lakh for all people in Delhi. However, the party has not made any separate announcement for the treatment of the senior citizens.

Announcements for auto drivers

AAP- The party has announced insurance of Rs 10 lakh for auto drivers. AAP has promised an assistance of Rs 1 lakh towards the marriage of the daughters of auto drivers and uniform allowance of Rs 2500.

BJP- BJP has announced an Auto Driver Welfare Board and promised them life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of upto Rs 5 lakh and scholarships for their children. Also, cheap vehicle insurance has been announced for the autorickshaws.

Congress- No announcement has been made by Congress for auto drivers till now but it is being said that some promises may be made in the coming days.

Announcements for students

AAP- Kejriwal has announced that students will be eligible for free travel in buses in Delhi if the party comes to power. He has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding 50 percent discount on metro fare. This apart, scholarship has been announced for Dalit students to study abroad under Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Scholarship scheme.

BJP- BJP has announced that students from financially weak families will be able to avail free education from KG to PG in government institutions. Also, a one-time assistance of Rs 15,000 will be provided to students for preparation of competitive exams. For pursuing technical and vocational courses, Scheduled Caste students will be given a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 for studying in ITIs.

Congress- Congress has promised financial help to unemployed youth, announcing Rs 8500 under the 'Yuva Udaan Yojana'.

Announcements regarding inflation

BJP- A subsidy of Rs 500 on gas cylinder and free gas cylinder on Holi-Diwali has been announced by the BJP. Under the 'Atal Canteen Yojana', nutritious food for Rs 5 has been promised for people living in slums.

Congress- Congress has announced gas cylinder and ration kit for Rs 500 a month if it forms the government. The ration kit will contain 5 kg rice, 2 kg sugar, 1 litre oil, 6 kg pulses and 250 grams of tea leaves.

AAP- At present, no such announcement has been made by the party.

Announcements of free electricity and water

AAP- Kejriwal has announced 200 units of electricity and 21,000 litres of free water for people living on rent in Delhi. These schemes are currently going on in Delhi.

BJP- BJP has announced that the schemes of free electricity-water and free bus travel for women that were introduced by the AAP government will continue if it comes to power.

Congress: Congress has announced that 300 units of electricity will be given free of cost if the government is formed in Delhi.

Other schemes

Financial assistance to RWA for guards: The AAP has announced to provide funds to Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) for hiring private security guards. The number of security guards will be decided according to the area of ​​the colony and the population of the residents.

Incorrect bill waiver scheme: Kejriwal has announced that all the incorrect bills sent by the Delhi Jal Board will be waived off by the government and it will be ensured that nobody receives any incorrect bill.

Priest-Granthi Samman Yojana: AAP has also announced an allowance of Rs 18000 per month for temple priests and granthis of gurudwaras. Kejriwal said that this scheme will be implemented after forming the government in Delhi.

Benefits for domestic workers: BJP has announced the formation of a welfare board for domestic workers. Along with this, life insurance of Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided. Along with this, women have been promised six-month-paid-maternity leave.

Loan to traders: BJP has said that beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi Yojana will be doubled. Under this scheme, initially traders are given a loan of up to Rs 10,000 and on repayment, a loan of Rs 20,000 will be given the next time. Also, if the previous loan is repaid on time, the loan amount is increased to Rs 50,000.

Notably, Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and counting of votes will be on February 8.